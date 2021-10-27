Paras Chhabra Calls Vishal Kotian 'Arhaan Khan' Of Bigg Boss 15 House; Arhaan Reacts To The Jibe

Arhaan Khan, who was last seen on Bigg Boss 13, is best remembered for being Rashami Desai's ex-boyfriend. A few days back, another housemate of his season, Paras Chhabra compared him with Bigg Boss 15's Vishal Kotian. Now, Arhaan has reacted to the jibe in an interview with ETimes TV and said that does not want to think over it much. "Bigg Boss 13 is over but I guess Paras mujhe bhoola hi nahi paa raha hai. He still remembers me and it's good, but I chose not to respond to it when he put out that tweet,” he shared.

Arhaan went on to add, “I guess when Paras said that, he meant that I resemble Vishal. And I don't have a problem with that. Vishal is a good-looking man.” He also appreciated Vishal Kotian’s game in the ongoing season and said, “I feel Vishaal Kotian is different from the other contestants and is also playing well. Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz are real and I like Karan the most on the show so far.”

Arhaan further revealed his opinion about Bigg Boss 15 and called it quite dull and said that the contestants are copying BB13. “I feel this is a very thanda season so far. It feels that everyone is copying season 13. In trying to copy our season they are creating fake fights, drama and love stories!”

Arhaan also feels Jay Bhanushali is trying to be like the late Sidharth Shukla. He then went on to term the love story between Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal as completely fake. “It looks like Jay Bhanushali wants to copy Sidharth Shukla and he isn't playing his own game. Then the love story between Miesha and Ieshaan is absolutely fake and even the audience is saying that, not just me,” he shared.