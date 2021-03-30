Paras Chhabra On His Argument With Salman Khan In BB13: I’m Not Scared Of Anyone

Paras Chhabra was one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 13 and some of his moments on the show made several headlines. One of them was his argument with the host Salman Khan in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Recently, the actor opened up about the same.

Paras revealed the same stating that he is not afraid of anyone and that he wanted to be vocal about his point when he knew that he has not done anything wrong. The actor also revealed that people told him that his career would be over if he went against Salman during the show. However, Paras went on to say that he considers Salman like his elder brother so he was putting forth an argument with the host to state his point.

Also Read: Paras Chhabra Bashes Devoleena Bhattacharjee; Bigg Boss 13 Finalist Calls Her 'Aastin Ka Saanp'

According to a news report in Bollywood Life, the Vignaharta Ganesha actor revealed to a publication stating, "Honestly, I am not scared of anyone. If I would be scared of anyone I would have never tried to explain my point to Salman Khan sir. Because we always get to hear if you fight with Salman sir your career is over. If you watch the episode carefully everyone was trying to tell me to keep quiet and not argue. But my point was when I have done nothing wrong in my life why will I be scared of anyone and it doesn't matter to me who is standing in front of me. I will always try to prove my point when I am not wrong. If I am wrong I will quietly listen to you but when I am not wrong I will try to correct you and explain you the facts. Why will I say sorry If I have not done anything wrong? Just because someone has come forward and said a few things about me that doesn't mean that person is right. And when Salman Khan sir is saying the entire country is watching and they will believe it."

Paras further added, "I consider him as my elder brother why can't I fight with my brother and tell him to hear my side also. He shouted at me so that he is like a brother, he can do that, but I did not give up and in the end, he understood I was not wrong. After that, he spoke to me nicely and till the end, he was good to me. During the after-party also he was very nice to me. And he is Salman Khan. Why will he care about anyone's issue? But it is a reality show sometimes things get exaggerated. It was not a fight, it was a simple talk between two brothers, or you can say a mentor and his chela. I am not scared of anyone except my God."

Also Read: BB 13 Finalist Paras Chhabra On His Friendship With Sidharth Shukla And Rivalry With Shehnaaz Gill

Meanwhile, on the work front, Paras will soon be seen alongside Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik in a music video. The song has been crooned by Asees Kaur and fans are waiting with bated breath to witness their chemistry in the same. Apart from that, he was also seen in the music video 'Rang Lageya' opposite Mahira Sharma.