Paras Chhabra Says He's Not In A Relationship With Mahira Sharma; Calls Her 'Just Friend'

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been in the news for their relationship ever since they did Bigg Boss. However, the two have always maintained that they are just friends. Even now, while talking about his bond with Mahira, the actor said that that he is not in a relationship with her and is 'just a friend', but added that he wants a girl like Mahira to marry.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I am not in a relationship with Mahira and have said this thing a lot of times before, including inside the Bigg Boss house. She is just a friend but if people don't understand that and they keep linking us what can be done."

He further added, "When I participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, I was single and was looking for a partner. But I didn't like any girl who participated in the show and I was constantly talking about Mahira only. Wahan jakar maine clear kar diya tha ki mujhe ladki chahiye koi Mahira jaisi. But that show went off-air abruptly. Who knows Mahira must have entered the show and I would have found her."

When asked if Mahira would have entered the show, he would have proposed to her? To this he said, "Who knows kuch hua hi nahi na. Shayad ho jata you never know?"

Paras regrets that he didn't get a chance to enjoy fame or popularity even after doing two reality shows. He said that the day he was out of Bigg Boss, he was locked in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, and when he was out of MSK, he got locked inside his own house due to COVID-19 lockdown. He added that for him the lockdown extended so much that he started having anxiety issues.