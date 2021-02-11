Pavitra Punia’s Ex Paras Chhabra Takes A Jibe At Her Relationship With Eijaz Khan

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw previous season's contestant Paras Chhabra enter the show as a supporter of Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is currently on the show as Eijaz Khan's proxy. However, some of the contestants could not stop pointing out the irony that Paras has indirectly come to support Eijaz who is currently in a relationship with Pavitra Punia who also happens to be Paras' ex-girlfriend. Not only this, but the viewers also got some shocking revelations on Paras and Pavitra's relationship on the episode directly from the horse's mouth.

For the unversed, Pavitra Punia had also lashed out at Paras Chhabra and had accused the latter of cheating on her before she entered Bigg Boss 14. However, in the latest episode, Paras could be seen telling his side of the story. It all started after Rakhi Sawant started enquiring about how Pavitra and Paras' relationship went sour. Paras then revealed to Rakhi that Pavitra was still married while they were dating. The actor further said that he got to know about the same after Pavitra's husband contacted him and told him to ask Pavitra to divorce him first. Rakhi also looked visibly shocked after knowing these revelations. Paras added how he was miffed with the fact that Pavitra made some allegations against him before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Furthermore, Rakhi Sawant told Paras Chhabra how Eijaz Khan is madly in love with Pavitra Punia and is looking forward to marrying her. To this, Paras laughed and said that "Hope God keeps him well." Apart from this, Paras Chhabra was also in the news during the previous season wherein his ex-ladylove Akanksha Puri had called him out for ending their relationship while still being in the show owing to his closeness with Mahira Sharma. Talking about his stint on the show, Paras was seen as the 'sanchalak' in the Ticket To Finale task which happened between the competing contestants and their supporters. The task will see Paras making Rubina Dilaik as the winner of the same which will leave Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Devoleena Bhattacharjee angry with him.

