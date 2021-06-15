Paras Chhabra Was Offered Shows That Required Him To Go 'Over Bold'; Says 'I Don't Want To Be A P*rn Star'

Paras Chabbra garnered a lot of fans post his Bigg Boss stint. The actor is keen on taking up more shows, but has his own boundaries. In an interview with TOI, the actor revealed that he was offered shows that required him to go 'over bold'. He said that he wants to be an actor not a p*rn star.

Paras said, "Boundaries might not be there on any platform but I have my own boundaries. I have been offered projects recently which required me to go intimate and over bold. But I feel that rarely are they required in a show. There is mostly no connection of bold scenes with the storyline and they are there to create a buzz. Even in going bold, makers today are showing almost everything of an actor and actress. I do not want to be a p*rn star, I want to be an actor."

Further, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant said that he likes to study about God and astrology in his free time rather than exploring internet. He said that when he was facing anxiety issues in 2006, he started studying astrology, which helped him divert his mind. He realised that it is nothing but mathematics, which is his favourite subject.

The actor added that he wants to do performance-oriented projects, which he feels is not possible on TV and is more keen on doing shows on the web.

He added, "Despite pandemic and amidst lockdown, I have done so many music videos ever since I came out of the Big Boss house. Before I did Bigg Boss, I had this in mind that I want to do TV serials as lead. I have done a few shows on TV, apart from reality shows, but now I want to do performance oriented projects, which I do not think is possible on the medium currently. What my understanding says is that people are more into the OTT platform now, so I am more keen to do shows on the web, for which I am already in talks with a few makers."