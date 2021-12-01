Paras Madaan On His Fiancée Soumita Das: She Understands Me Inside Out (EXCLUSIVE)

Popular TV actor Paras Madaan is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend-fiancée Soumita Das on December 11, 2021, in Mumbai. The couple will have a low-key marriage in Gurdwara and will host a reception party for their close friends from the industry in Mumbai.

Earlier in an interview with a leading portal, Paras Madaan had revealed that they will have haldi and mehendi ceremonies at their homes. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to keep their wedding sweet and simple. Let us tell you, Paras Madaan and Soumita Das got engaged in March 2021. Recently, the Beyhadh 2 actor had a candid chat with Filmibeat, in which he exclusively told us how he proposed to her for marriage and what qualities he likes about Soumita.

When asked about the proposal, Paras Madaan revealed that they never really proposed to each other. The handsome star said, "For the very first time, I met Soumita in 2018 at a shoot and there was something about her that just took me by awe. Honestly, we barely spoke to each other on the first day, but gradually we started talking during work and within no time we became best friends. We could relate to each other so well, but genuinely never realized what was brewing inside our minds until 2020 when the pandemic broke it. We both realized how much we meant to each other but couldn't express it upfront coz we never wanted to lose each other as a friend. The confession happened in silence where we looked at each other & that gaze said enough. Neither of us really proposed to each other because we knew it in spirit that it's forever, we are looking at each other. It's a bond that's beyond words & both of us cherish it."

EXCLUSIVE! Akshay Kumar Is Samaksh Sudi's Favourite Comedy Actor; Find Out Why

Moreover, while talking about the qualities he likes about his fiancée Soumita Das, Paras said, "I simply adore every single thing about her & feel extremely blessed to have her in my life. She is someone who is very calm, knowledgeable and has a good heart. I love the fact that she understands me inside out. The best part about her is that she is a family-oriented individual & that's one quality I always wanted in my life partner. Also, she is an amazing cook & has made me try lots of mouth-watering Bengali delicacies. I am happy to have come across her."

Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya Star Pooja Banerjee: I Did Three Dance Sequences During My Pregnancy

Talking about Paras Madaan, the actor has featured in TV shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Qubool Hai, Laado 2, Hamari Sister Didi, Love By Chance, Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal and so on. On the other hand, Soumita Das heads a production company, PM Production.