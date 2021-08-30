Did You Know? Paridhi Sharma Learned This 'Skill' For Her New Show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei!

We have seen numerous promos for television shows, but the recent promo of Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei has generated a lot of buzz due to the legend, Mithun Chakraborty. The show has been in the limelight because of its amazing promo and people are now speculation about how might Chikoo and her mother reunite. Paridhi Sharma will be seen playing the role of a mother and as always, she is leaving no stone unturned to do what it takes to be her on-screen persona Nupur!

Paridhi has a distinct connection with this show as she is a real-life mother as well. Fans will definitely love her avatar as she has gone above and beyond to prepare for this role!

On revealing how she equipped herself, Paridhi explained, “Learning classical dancing was a tough step for me! Especially the mudras as you cannot make any mistakes. Thanks to my childhood mentor who became my savior and gave me the confidence, to ace classical dancing with the correct postures. Her belief in me encouraged me to start practicing classical dance along with my daughter. I am truly blessed and can’t wait to watch the reaction of viewers for our Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei.”

Along with Paridhi Sharma, Vaishnavi Prajapati will be seen playing the role of her daughter. StarPlus always brings forth unique and amazing concepts for their audiences. And yet again, with Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, they have brought to the screens, a never seen before concept for all their fans. Owing to its appealing approach, the show is bound to strike an emotional chord with everyone. Let's wait and watch how Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei creates a special place in everyone’s hearts!