Parth Samthaan And Himanshi Khurana Take The First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan and Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana have taken the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Parth got the first dose today on May 5 and he shared a glimpse of the same on his social media account. The actor posted a video from the vaccination centre and urged all his fans to get vaccinated as well.

He wrote in his caption, "It’s time to implement the awareness, it’s time to unite and get back our country the way it was by protecting ourselves and our loved ones # #stayhealthy #staysafe This phase shall pass soon"

As soon as Parth shared the post, fans started appreciating the actor’s move of not only getting vaccinated but creating awareness about the same. His co-stars Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey also dropped thumbs-up emojis in the comments section. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Himanshi Khurana also took her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, 5th May. Himanshi shared a selfie of herself from a vaccination centre in Mohali, sporting a face mask. Himanshi informed her fans about it in her Instagram story and wrote, “Vaccine Done, Lag Gai Suii.”

According to sources, the singer felt a tinge of dizziness for few minutes after taking the vaccine but was perfectly fine after a few minutes or so. It must be noted Himanshi had tested COVID-19 last year on her social media and had successfully recovered from the same. Post the recovery, she is often seen urging her fans on social media to take necessary precautions and to follow the COVID prevention norms.