Parth Samthaan Opens Up About His Upcoming Projects; Says ‘I Just Got Done With A Netflix Show’

Parth Samthaan, who recently in a music video, 'Mere Haniyaa', opened up about his upcoming projects, which will surely make his fans proud of him. In an interview with India Forums, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star stated that he wants to take a break from acting in music videos as it is getting monotonous now. The handsome hunk expressed his desire to feature in a dance song. He revealed that he has a couple of songs, of which one is dance number.

Apart from music videos, Parth Samthaan also has interesting projects which are in pipeline. While opening up about his upcoming work, Parth said, "I just got done with a Netflix show and it is likely to come in April, it is a big show and I am glad to be a part of it. Apart from that, if things go well and the dates work out and the channel figures it out, season 4 of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan is also going to happen. They are still considering it, but I am being positive about it, and apart from that, there is a film that is happening, so there are a couple of things happening in the year ahead itself."

Parth also feels that an actor can never be creatively satisfied, as he/she gets many characters to play. The actor loves to get to live a different life together for a certain amount of time. Looks like, Parth Samthaan is in love with the acting process and believes in getting into the skin of the character.

After his revelation, fans are eager to see him in a Netflix show and waiting for the official announcement about the same.