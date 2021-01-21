Parth Samthaan’s Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham Is Out; Fans Can’t Stop Praising Him & His Chemistry With Khushali

Sujatha

"I'm caught in a dilemma!! Do I trend or rewatch the video on repeat?!! This MV is just a gold mine of #ParthSamthaan's repertoire & prowess!! Will be a while before I can even coherently put anything down or even think about the music!! Wizard you?!💫🧿 #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham."

@SonaliD04819036

"His eyes are somehow magical They are enough to tell the whole story without only words #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham #ParthSamthaan #Tseries."

Anshul

"Just loooooooooved this song........the chemistry ,the story line, the voice, the music ,the song and of course....... the actors Everything is just amazing #ParthSamthaan #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham."

PS.

"Very few actors can act through their eyes. #ParthSamthaan never fails to amaze me. In just few sec of difference, his eyes expressed each of those emotions so effortlessly. 🥺 #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham."

Aisyah Abdul

"It's a package of love & emotions! Loved the MV & the lovely chemistry! @LaghateParth Lover boy turned superstar but the way the love & emotions you've got Gracy are so intense! Very well portrayed, Samthaan! Congo & Cheers! #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham."