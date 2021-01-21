Parth Samthaan’s Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham Is Out; Fans Can’t Stop Praising Him & His Chemistry With Khushali
Parth Samthaan had recently teased fans with the teaser of his latest music video 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' which also stars Khushali Kumar. The much-awaited song, which is shot in Goa and sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar, was released today (January 21, 2021). It is a story of a man, who dreams of becoming big like Ayushmann Khurrana. His girl lets him live his dream. But when he becomes a star, he seems to be influenced by big people and ignores her, which is why the name 'Pehla Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham'. But later realises his love for her and reunites.
The story is beautifully shown in the song. Both Parth and Khushali have done amazing acting. Parth's expression and acting is praised by fans and they love his chemistry with Khushali. In fact the song is trending on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!
Sujatha
"I'm caught in a dilemma!! Do I trend or rewatch the video on repeat?!! This MV is just a gold mine of #ParthSamthaan's repertoire & prowess!! Will be a while before I can even coherently put anything down or even think about the music!! Wizard you?!💫🧿 #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham."
@SonaliD04819036
"His eyes are somehow magical They are enough to tell the whole story without only words #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham #ParthSamthaan #Tseries."
Anshul
"Just loooooooooved this song........the chemistry ,the story line, the voice, the music ,the song and of course....... the actors Everything is just amazing #ParthSamthaan #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham."
PS.
"Very few actors can act through their eyes. #ParthSamthaan never fails to amaze me. In just few sec of difference, his eyes expressed each of those emotions so effortlessly. 🥺 #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham."
Aisyah Abdul
"It's a package of love & emotions! Loved the MV & the lovely chemistry! @LaghateParth Lover boy turned superstar but the way the love & emotions you've got Gracy are so intense! Very well portrayed, Samthaan! Congo & Cheers! #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham."
