Parth Samthaan Pens An Emotional Note After His Grandmother Passes Away

TV actor Parth Samthaan is currently going through a sad moment in his life. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor recently penned an emotional post for his maternal grandmother, who passed away recently. Parth was very close to his granny, as he shared a couple of pictures with his 'naani' (ajji) on Instagram and paid tribute to her with a lovely gesture.

Parth Samthaan captioned the post as, "My entire family including me came into existence coz of this woman , my ajji (naani) And it's time for her to leave and start her new journey ..my cutie ....RIP AJJI cutest doll in our family ...Love you." In the pictures, Parth and his late grandmother are looking adorable together. Especially, his caption is indeed leaving everyone teary-eyed. Celebs like Hina Khan, Esshanya Maheshwari and others too mourned Parth's grandmother's death.

A few days ago, Parth Samthaan had celebrated his 30th birthday with his close friends from the television industry. His friends like Aamna Sharif, Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani and others shared pictures from Parth's birthday bash on their Instagram handles.

On the professional front, Parth Samthaan was last seen in a music video titled 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham'. The last show he did was Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which he portrayed the lead role of Anurag Basu, opposite Erica Fernandes. For the unversed, Parth shot to fame with his appearance in MTV Youth Show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. He later featured in shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and so on.

May Parth's grandmother's soul rest in peace!

