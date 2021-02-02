Parth Samthaan Reveals He Had Eaten Samosas Like Ranbir Kapoor In Rockstar After His Heartbreak

Parth Samthaan, who was seen in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, was recently seen in a music video 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' alongside Khushali Kumar. The song received great response and it has crossed 30 Million views on YouTube. Recently, in an interview with Spotboye, the duo shared their real life experiences on the song's lyrics - Pehla pyaar (first love) and Pehla gham (first heartbreak).

While Khushali said that her pehla pyaar was Raj from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Parth revealed his first love was Sushmita Sen. He said that he used to admire her personality and the way she carried herself especially in Main Hoon Na. The actor compared his pehla gham to Rockstar's Ranbir Kapoor character.

Parth said, "Pehle pyaar ka jo pehla gham hota hai tab to aisa lagta hai duniya mein usse bada gham kuch hai nahi. Uss time pe aisa lagta hai meri poori life barbaad aur tabaah hogai hai. And you feel all this because you are not mature enough and at that point of time, the family issues are not even close to this. You feel like not eating, going out and tend to listen to sad songs. I have also experienced something like this. I have eaten samosas also like Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar after my heartbreak."

On the other hand Khushali said, "Mujhe pehle hi pata chal jata tha ki relationship kuch accha nahi chal raha hai to main pehle hi exit kar jaati thi. So I have saved myself from gham."

Meanwhile, Parth, who was elated when the song crossed 25M views, shared a few pictures and captioned it as, "The romantic yet painful tune of #PehlePyaarKaPehlaGham has made it to all your hearts and has reached 25M! This success is flattering 🥰."

The actor will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Main Hero Boll Raha Hu. Apparently, he has also bagged a Bollywood film, details of which is yet to be known.

