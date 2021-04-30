Parth Samthaan Reveals Real Reason For Quitting Kasautii; Reacts To Claims Of Him Being Reason For Show's End

Parth Samthaan, who became popular with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, surprised fans by doing reboot version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor played the iconic role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and viewers loved his chemistry with Erica Fernandes, who played the role of Prerna Sharma. However, the show ended and the reason behind it was said to be Parth's exit. It was said that the actor bagged big project which made him to leave the show. Now, the actor has revealed the real reason for his exit and has reacted to the reports of him being reason for the show's end.

In an interview with ETimes TV, the actor denied him being the reason for the show shutting down. However, he did say that he had reached saturation point and wanted to grow.

Parth said, "All the reports of Kasautii Zindagii Kay wrapping up or shutting down because of me were absolutely wrong and baseless. It was not like that. It was an overall decision by the makers by the channel. Yes, I won't lie that I had reached a saturation point and I wanted to grow. The situation at that time was very difficult for all of us to work together. Not only on our show but other shows as well. Because the situation we all were in was not right everyone was in a panic mode. It was difficult at that point."

He also rubbished reports of him having a clash with Ekta Kapoor, was all praise for her and thanked her for her support. He said, "Now, the situation has completely changed and if there were any rumours of me having fallout with Ekta Kapoor maam, the answer is right in front of everyone that I am doing her web show and she really liked my work. She is very happy and actually praised my performance. I am very glad and grateful enough that she understood and she took it very maturely and she was very sensible enough and I respect her for that. I am very thankful to her for that."

He also spoke about how people reacted when he tested positive and said that he got to know who the real people are who really care about him. He also revealed that the lockdown period taught him to value the close ones even more. He added that during that period, he came close to a lot of people, with whom he developed a close relationship and now he has very good friends, who are there for him.

Parth also spoke about losing his father last year and said that he knows that his father is watching him grow and is happy that he is doing such good work. The actor added that according to his mother, he is doing great work and one person who I can see visually is his mother. He concluded by saying that he's sure that his dad would be proud of him.