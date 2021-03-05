Parth Samthaan Says He Is Not In The Frame Of Mind To Return To TV As Of Now

Parth Samthaan has been in the news for both professional and personal reasons. As everyone is aware, Parth became a household name with his show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, in which he played the role of Manik Malhotra. Later, he went on to do Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which he played the role of Anurag Basu. Fans loved him in both the shows. The actor has also been grabbing the headlines for personal reasons as well. He was linked to Kasautii co-stars Erica Fernandes and Ariah Agarwal. However, he prefers to keep his professional and personal life a low-key affair. While talking to TOI, the actor spoke about his plans in industry and also revealed his birthday plans.

Parth, who is currently busy with web series, Bollywood projects and music videos, said that right now, he is not in the frame of mind to return to television.

The Kasautii actor said, "Right now, I am very happy exploring various platforms. At least for now, I am not in the frame of mind to go back to the world of television."

The actor, who will be celebrating his birthday on March 11, wants to chill and relax. He added that he will be going to Goa with his friends to celebrate his special day.

He said, "Since we are still struggling with COVID-19 and Maharashtra is witnessing a surge in the cases, I am planning a Goa trip with my folks. Along with my friends, I want to chill, relax and celebrate. Staying safe and healthy is more important. Recently, I went to Pune to meet my mom and got to know that all the eateries and restaurants are being shut at night. It's better to take all precautions while celebrating."

The actor also asked fans not to send him birthday cakes as he is following a strict diet and cannot eat cakes. He wants his fans to distribute the cakes among poor children. He also shared an Instagram note (below) and captioned it as, "Dusron ki madad karna hi sabse Badi Khushi hain (Helping others is the biggest happiness)❤️😁 #spreadlove."

