Parth Samthaan Shares Glimpse Of His ‘New Look In New York’; Fans Love His Short Hair Look

Parth Samthaan is known as one of the handsome actors in the Indian television industry. The actor often impresses fans with his amazing acting skills and charming looks. As we all know, Parth had kept his hair long for his ALTBalaji web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. And now, after its release, the actor has finally bid adieu to long hair and chopped it off in New York.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor shared some pictures of his new short hair look on Instagram. He captioned the post as, "New look in New York par wahi smile bcoz ghar ki kheti hain #newcut #shorthair #timessquare #floralshirt."

Parth Samthaan is looking handsome in these snaps which were clicked at Times Square, New York, US. He can be seen wearing a white floral shirt and black jeans. The smile on his face is indeed driving his fans crazy. Interestingly, fans can't stop gushing over his new look. They have posted several comments on his post. Let's have a look-

Parth Samthaan Treats Fans With His Sunkissed Beach Picture With A Message Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Parth Samthaan Wishes To Let Go Of His 'Single' Tag Due To The Lockdown, Says He Is Ready To Mingle

Talking about his career, Parth Samthaan started his acting career in 2012 with the show Gumrah: End of Innocence. After featuring in several shows, the young actor shot to fame with the role of Manik in the show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. He later featured in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 produced by Ekta Kapoor, opposite Erica Fernandes. Apart from that, Parth has also starred in web series such as Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.