Parth Samthaan To Feature Opposite Alia Bhatt In Resul Pookutty's Piharwa!

Parth Samthaan is one of the popular actors in television industry, who has been in the news constantly. He was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Main Hero Boll Raha Hu. Parth is active on social media and has been keeping his fans updated with his posts. When Kasautii was aired, there were rumours that the actor was quitting the show for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which also stars Alia Bhatt. However, the latest reports suggests that he will indeed be featuring alongside Alia, but not in SLB's film, but in Resul Pookutty's much-talked about film Piharwa.

As per TOI's report, the makers of the film are considering him for the lead role and if all goes well, he will bag the film.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Talks are on between the makers and Parth but it is too early to comment if Parth has been finalised for the film. Yes, as of now makers are considering him for the lead role and if all goes as planned, he will bag the film."

The source further added, "We all will have to wait for an official announcement, though. While Alia has been finalised as the female lead, the hunt for the male lead is still on."

For the unversed, Resul's film Piharwa revolves around the story of Baba Harbhajan Singh, who was martyred during the Sino-Indian war. If Parth bags the film, this will be his debut film in Bollywood.

