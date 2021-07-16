    For Quick Alerts
      Parth Samthaan Wishes Kasautii Zindagii Kay Co-Actor Aamna Sharif On Her Birthday With An Adorable Note

      Aamna Sharif, who made her acting debut with Kahiin Toh Hoga, turned a year older today. The actress rang in her 39th birthday with her close friends and family members at her residence. The birthday bash had Mouni Roy, Aamir Ali, Parth Samthaan and many others in attendance. Aamna was seen wearing a gorgeous feather-light grey dress and looked like a million bucks.

      Parth Samthaan

      Sharif’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star and dear friend Parth Samthaan shared a bunch of photos from the celebration on his social media and penned a sweet note for the actress.

      He wrote, "Happy 18th birthday @aamnasharifofficial ..finally you are an adult 🤷‍♂️😜😂😁… but on a serious note m glad to have you in my life .. (although I still have to take care of you 😛) back on the serious note ..cheers to all our endless conversations, laughter , happiness and of course our endless fights 🤪(yeah fights are always serious) 🤪 stay blessed pretty woman !" Check out the post below:

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan)

      Aamna, too, shared glimpses of her birthday bash through an Instagram post. She posted some fun pictures with her family and also with Mouni, Aamir and Parth. We get to see that the party had some beautiful decorations of pink and golden balloons via the post. Aamna and all her guests are seem having a swell time as they posed for the camera. Take a look!

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial)

      Naagin fame Mouni Roy also dedicated a post for her friend. She shared a video with her bestie and wrote, "Another year & you are gorgeous as ever!!! May your life be a joyous journey of art, role play, carb fests, travels, music fests with the friends and family always around you, that err’yday gives you a reason to celebrate, with perfect mornings & even better days. Lots of love today & always❤️✨🧸🥰 HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎈 @aamnasharifofficial (sic)"

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

      Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 21:45 [IST]
      X