Patiala Babes Fame Aniruddh Dave And Shubhi Ahuja Blessed With A Baby Boy

Patiala Babes fame Aniruddh Dave and his wife Shubhi Ahuja have welcomed their first child this morning (February 14), and it’s a baby boy. An overwhelmed Aniruddh shared the happy news with TOI and informed that his wife Shubhi and their baby are healthy. He also revealed he got emotional when he saw his son and spoke about embracing parenthood for the first time.

Aniruddh shared, “I have mixed feelings-I am so happy and emotional at the same time! It’s something that can’t be described in words. I saw the labour room for the first time and realised that no man can make so much of effort and bear so much pain to bring another life into this world. It’s something that only a mother can explain. I am very happy to see that both mom and baby are hale and hearty.”

Aniruddh also acknowledges that becoming parents on Valentine’s Day makes it extra special for him and Shubhi. He thanked all his friends, family and co-actors for their wishes, prayers and blessings. The actor also shared the news and his happiness in a social media post.

Anirudh wrote, “#JRad has arrived. Iam thankful to almighty, grace of paramshakti . Blessed with baby boy. Myson .. ufff love u bachcha. Welcome.. and listen. मैं भी बच्चा रहूँगा हमेशा.. compete karke dekh lena... ha ha chal ill make u win.. you will cherish this post always.. ha ha #papa loves u (sic).” Check out the entire post below:

For the unversed, Aniruddh got married to Shubhi in a grand ceremony held in November 2015, in his hometown Jaipur. The couple’s nuptials were attended by Aniruddh their friends from the television industry. Shubhi, who hails from Kota, has acted alongside Aniruddh in Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan and was also a part of Badii Devrani.

