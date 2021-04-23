Patiala Babes Fame Aniruddh Dave Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actor Goes Into Home Quarantine

Patiala Babes fame Aniruddh Dave has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor took to his social media account to inform his fans and well-wishers about testing positive for COVID-19. He revealed that he has been taking all the necessary precautions and has gone into isolation. He also urged everyone who came into his contact to get themselves tested.

According to a TOI report, Aniruddh was shooting for a web series in a small village near Bhopal when he first developed mild fever and cough. After two days, he got himself tested and the reports came out on Friday morning, confirming him COVID-19 positive.

The actor told the daily, “Yes, I have tested positive and quarantined myself at my hotel in Bhopal. Current situation is scary and we must take it seriously.” Aniruddh also expressed concerned about the health of his colleagues on the set.

He then went on to add, “Entertainment industry is one of the biggest industries and fans are an integral part of our lives and we must wear mask. Entertainment industry has given me a fantastic career and I value the opportunities in life. Attitude of gratitude is very important and should be our way of life. I am blessed to have worked with the best people. I do feel that the show must go on. Everyone has to earn and make a living. We all need to think positive, stay positive and do not panic. This too shall pass away is what should be the attitude."

On the professional front, Aniruddh Dave was recently seen playing a transgender in Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actor also played the lead role in Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti which recently bagged the National Award for Best Haryanvi Film