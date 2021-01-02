Patiala Babes’ Mohit Hiranandani Engaged To GF Steffi Kingham; Divya Agarwal, Ashnoor & Others Congratulate

Mohit Hiranandani Engaged To Steffi Kingham

Sharing a few pictures in which Steffi was seen flaunting her ring and the two were all smiles on their big day, Mohit wrote, "She cried. She also said yes. But what's important is , she cried. So yeah. Ended 2020 in a good note. With this post I also want you guys to know that none of this would've have been possible without my best friends @shrutisinhahaha @ayushsareen21 @awkward.ak @yatinmehta1995 @bhishakk. I wish it was possible to marry all of you. Hoping a forever with all of you ❤️"

Mohit Shares Adorable Video

He also shared a video and captioned, "It was a beautiful night and I was looking for something dumb to do @steffikingham. Also, a big shoutout to @priyavajani for styling me for this occasion!"

Watch The Video Here

Steffi Writes…

Steffi also shared pictures and captioned it as, "Whaaaaaaaaaat just happened ??? 😛❤️ so finally, @mohit_hiranandani93 popped the question. And I SAID YESSSSS !!! Ofcourse 😛Thank you to everyone who was a part of this. My friends and family , you guys are the best !! Special thanks to @shrutisinhahaha @awkward.ak @ayushsareen21 @yatinmehta1995 @bhishakk for putting this all together and keeping me clueless all throughout. I LOVE YOU GUYS WITH ALL MY HEART. And @mohit_hiranandani93 , Iloveyou baby. You've given me the best and most memorable gift ever. And what a way to bloody end this year !!! I'm still shaking!"

Couple’s Friends Congratulate

The couple's friends Divya Agarwal, Ashnoor Kaur, Aneri Vajani, Charu Mehra, Benafsha Soonawalla and others congratulated the couple. Aneri commented, "🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 my babbiiesssssss I love you guys! So so so happyyy for u guys. Argghhh can't wait to come and squeezzzzzzzzzzzz youuuuuuuuuu♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."

Benafsha, Divya & Ashnoor Congratulate The Couple

Benafsha commented, "Have the happiest life ❤️," Divya Agarwal wrote, "Congratulations ❤️❤️" and Ashnoor wrote, "Omg!! This is sooo cuteee, congratulations you guys❤️ @mohit_hiranandani93 @steffikingham."