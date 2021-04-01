Pavitra Punia Comments On Aly Goni And Nikki Tamboli Turning Against Her In Bigg Boss 14 House

Pavitra Punia's Bigg Boss 14 journey was nothing but a dream for her. After all, the Baal Veer actress developed a lovely bond with co-contestant Eijaz Khan and started dating him post-show. Apart from Eijaz Khan, Pavitra also shared a good friendship with Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli inside the house, but things got bitter between them when Aly and Nikki started spending time with Jasmin Bhasin and Kavita Kaushik respectively.

She felt disturbed since a few days before getting evicted from the show. Pavitra said that she felt very bad when Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni ditched her for others during the show. In an interview with Pinkvilla recently, Pavitra Punia said, "I was very disturbed during my last week in the BB 14 house because I saw my friends whom I knew before the Bigg Boss game show like Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli turn against me in the game."

Pavitra Punia further said that she is a very sensitive person, and has been friends with Aly Goni before Bigg Boss. The actress claimed that Aly and she are good friends, but for the game, he hurt her a lot. "I just played with my heart and never with my mind. What affected me the most was seeing my own friends ditch me. So I really became emotionally low and went into mental turmoil," the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress added.

Eijaz Khan's actress-girlfriend also admitted that she was completely in shock when she got evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Moreover, Pavitra stated that she would try to resolve her issues with Aly Goni and also praised Nikki Tamboli and called her a 'beautiful girl'. Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's love story is going strong. The couple has reportedly moved in together.

If everything goes well, they might tie the knot by the end of 2021. Let's wait for their wedding date announcement.

