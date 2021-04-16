Pavitra Punia Hits Back At Nasty Trolls With This Sassy Post, Watch Video

One of the downfalls of stardom for every celebrity is the nasty trolls that they have to face on their social media handles. The latest celeb who has fallen prey to this is Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia. The actor recently took to her social media account to share a video wherein she can be seen giving a befitting reply to the trolls who have been abusing the actor.

Talking about the same, Pavitra can be seen stating in the video that these trolls do not care about the things that people are facing in their daily lives. The Balveer Returns actor further says that these people are inconsiderate to the difficult times that people are facing and just come on social media to abuse others. The actor questioned if people come on Twitter to just listen and tolerate these abuses. Take a look at the video shared by Pavitra.

Apart from this, Pavitra had also shared a hard-hitting message on Twitter for all the trolls who tend to pass comments or judge her relationship with the actor and her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Eijaz Khan. The actor asked these trolls to stop spreading hate and passing highly unacceptable comments on her relationship with Eijaz. The Love U Zindagi actor said that she and Eijaz love each other truly and they do not need to justify their relationship to their haters. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Dear trollers ... kindly stop spreading HATE and this highly unacceptable comment on my and #eijazkhan relationship.

We purely love each other and INDEED we do not need the approval of “Haters” in best regards to OUR relationship.

Blessed #us #pavijaz.😇❤️ — Pavitra punia (@PuniaPavitra) February 27, 2021

Meanwhile talking about Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, the two began dating after their stint on the show Bigg Boss 14. Even though sparks flew between them while they were inside the house, it was much later after Pavitra's elimination that Eijaz confessed his love for her. Pavitra had also come inside the house on one of the episodes wherein the two shared a sweet moment with each other.

Also Read: Eijaz Khan And Pavitra Punia Go On A Lunch Date; Actor Shares Picture With Differently Abled Staff

Since then the couple has been painting the town red with their love. They have also been spotted together in several outings. Both Pavitra and Eijaz have earlier hinted in their media interactions that they have been going strong and that they remain unaffected by those who pass judgments in their relationship.

Also Read: Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia To Move-In Together: Report