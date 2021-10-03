    For Quick Alerts
      Pavitra Punia, Kamya Panjabi And Others Remember Sidharth Shukla On His One-Month Death Anniversary

      Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise on September 2, 2021, has left a huge void amongst his fans and colleagues. On Saturday, many TV celebs including Kamya Panjabi, Pavitra Punia and Jaan Kumar Sanu remembered the late actor on his one-month death anniversary.

      Pavitra Punia took to her Instagram stories to post a picture of Sidharth and wrote, “Tu theek hai na waha ek mahina ho gaya. Yaad karte hain sab tujhe tera zikra hota hai to lagta hi nahi tu humare beech nahi hai (Are you fine there? It has been a month. Everyone remembers you, we talk about you. It is hard to believe that you are no longer among us).”

      She then went on to mention Shehnaaz Gill’s new movie and added, “Shehnaaz ki movie aa rahi hai Honsla Rakh. Tu hota to kitna celebrate karta. Wo bacchi bhi honsla rakhi hue hai (Shehnaaz’s movie Honsla Rakh will release soon. You’d have celebrated so much if you were around. That kid is also trying to be brave). We miss you Shukla.”

      Kamya Panjabi remembered the Bigg Boss 13 winner by penning a note that said, “One month of this Scar on our hearts #SidharthShukla Teri kami toh sirf tu hi puri kar sakta hai dost! Tujh jaisa koi nahi…(Only you can fill the void you have left, there is no one like you).” Take a look!

      Tehseen Poonawalla recalled the bond he shared with Sidharth on Bigg Boss and wrote, “I love you and miss you #SidharthShukla . Will always cherish our bonding.” Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu also remembered the late actor. In a tweet, he mentioned Sidharth and paid tribute to him by writing, “A month ago today, the world changed for a lot of us. Miss you Sid (sic).”

      Story first published: Sunday, October 3, 2021, 22:50 [IST]
