Pavitra Punia Prays Shehnaaz Gets Back On Feet As Sidharth Must Be Wishing She Returns To Normal Life

Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a massive heart attack on September 2. The actor's sudden and untimely demise left everyone shocked and heartbroken. The late actor's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill is not in a state to talk and is devastated. Recently, Abhinav Shukla, who met Shehnaaz's mother, revealed that Shehnaaz is coping well. Now, Pavitra Punia prays that the actress gets back on feet, as Sidharth would be wishing her to return to normal life.

When Pavitra was asked if she spoke to Shehnaaz and how she is coping while referring to fans sharing old videos of hers, the actress said that Sana should be given her private space to heal and get back to her normal life.

Pavitra was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "It is still very difficult to digest the fact that we lost Sidharth. I have not spoken to Shehnaaz because I think she needs to stay in peace. I don't think she would be in a state to reply to anyone. And to ask her if she is alright, we all know in what state she is. She is not in a good frame right now."

She further added, "I don't know what video her fans have uploaded online but I'm sure it must have been something to motivate her that will give her more strength. I would just pray that Shehnaaz gets back on her feet because I'm sure Sidharth must be watching over somewhere from up there wishing she gets back to normal life. And we are also waiting to see that."

Shehnaaz's fans too are hoping that the actress get back to normal life soon and are supporting her on social media. Her new film with Diljit Dosanjh, Honsla Rakh will be releasing on October 15 and fans have been trending the film on social media ever since Diljit revealed that the teaser and songs of the movie will be releasing soon.

Recently, too fans trended #HonslaRakh and asked Shehnaaz to stay strong. One of the users wrote, "I will participate in all trends of #HonslaRakh for @ishehnaaz_gill & @sidharth_shukla she can take rest for sometime we gonna take the Promotion ki Innings Forward !!" Another fan tweeted, "@ishehnaaz_gill take ur time n heal baby. Relax breath in out Kara. Meditation karo Brahmakumaris k ashram jayo regular.. Aunty k sath raho. Hum h sab promotion hype Karna k lia..tum ab tension na lo. #HonslaRakh Sidharth jaisa banna h. Taki log bole aura hi alg h."