Pavitra Punia Remembers Sidharth Shukla, Says Sidnaaz’s Bond Was No Less Than That Of A Husband-Wife

Pavitra Punia remembered her friend and late co-star, Sidharth Shukla, in a recent interview with HT. The actress, who made her acting debut opposite Shukla, said she is unable to come to terms with the demise of her good friend. Pavitra had spent time with Sidharth in the Bigg Boss 14 house last year as well. She said that her heart goes out to his family and friend Shehnaaz Gill.

Speaking about Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s bond, Pavitra told the daily, “Aaj main jab Shehnaaz ko dekthi hoon, toh rooh kaanp jaati hai. People dream of having a pure bond like they had. I wouldn’t say it was dosti or boyfriend-girlfriend. Yeh rishta pati patni se kam nahin tha. After Soni-Mahiwal, Romeo-Juliet, people will remember Sidharth-Shehnaaz. Their fans are crazy about them. I was madly in love with the Shehnaaz and Sid jodi. I hope she manages, stays strong to cope with the loss.”

The actress also opened up about her rapport with Sidharth and added, “We had a Tom and Jerry like bond! I worked with him in Love U Zindagi in 2011 my first show as a lead. We bonded well when we went to Macau for an awards show. That’s where we broke the ice. He was so protective and such a gentleman. After the show ended, our bond became better. Later, when we met on Bigg Boss, he asked me, 'Dus saal pehle wali Pavtira kahan hai?’. He wanted the rowdy Pavitra. Had he not me realize to bring the original Pavitra, I wouldn’t have lasted for a week in the house.”

Pavitra shared that Sidharth was proud of his achievements whilst being ambitious and that he wanted to make a mark in the industry. She added that in the next two years, he would have reached greater heights in his career and that she really misses him.