Pavitra Punia Reveals Why She Is Not Comfortable Doing Romantic Or Bold Scenes

Pavitra Punia, who was seen in popular shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3, revealed that she is not comfortable doing bold scenes on-screen. Pavitra added that she doesn't mind if that means she has to refuse a lot of work coming her way. However, she has immense respect for the actors who perform such scenes.

The actress also revealed why she is not game for romantic or intimate scenes. Pavitra was quoted by HT as saying, "It has a lot to do with my roots as I come from Haryana. It doesn't come from my heart that I have to be so open in front of the camera. Darr jati hoon main (I get scared)."

Regarding such scenes, she said, "I don't like doing romantic scenes, or the ones where I have to reveal a lot of body, and consummation scenes. That is why I refused to be part of two web series recently. Dekhne mein achha lagta hai but dekh kar main hamesha se yeh sochti thi ke himmat chahiye aise scenes karne ke liye. It takes a lot of guts to do something like that."

The Baalveer Returns actress added that she tried hard to overcome her fear, but unfortunately, she hasn't succeeded in doing it till now as she doesn't have that confidence in her yet. She hopes that someday she will be able to overcome this hesitation and fear.

Pavitra said that she has been getting offers for positive roles as well, and assured her fans that she will be back with a bang very soon.

