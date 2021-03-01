Pavitra Punia Shuts Trolls By Asking Them Not To Spread Hate; Says She & Eijaz Do Not Need Approval Of Haters

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan, who met each other on Bigg Boss 14 and eventually fell in love, share passionate love and do not shy away from showing some PDA. The duo is often spotted in several outings together. Althought their fans love the jodi, there are few who feel that the couple is faking their relationship and are seen posting hate comments. This didn't go down well with Pavitra, who slammed the haters and said that they do not need their approval.

She wrote, "Dear trollers ... kindly stop spreading HATE and this highly unacceptable comment on my and #eijazkhan relationship. We purely love each other and INDEED we do not need the approval of "Haters" in best regards to OUR relationship. Blessed #us #pavijaz.😇❤️"

It has to be recalled that Pavitra and Eijaz shared love-hate relationship inside the Bigg Boss house. However, post Pavitra's eviction the two only had love for each other. In an interview with TOI, Pavitra had said, "I have always believed that love is a very beautiful feeling. We both are feeling it now. We fought inside the Bigg Boss house and still had feelings for each other. Now, we have come out of the house and have confessed our feelings for each other. It's blissful."

On Valentine's Day, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress had shared a few cosy pictures with Eijaz and wrote, "F**k butterflies, I feel the whole zoo when I am with you. #pavijaz #elitepavitrians #pavitrians. P.S. - TROPHY 🏆to mere he paas hai mohabbat ki 😍. #तेललेनेगएबाक़ीसब. HAPPY VALENTINES DAY ❤️."

Eijaz too has been sharing a few pictures snapped with the actress. The Bigg Boss 14's jodi indeed look adorable together.

