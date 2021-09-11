Pavitra Rishta 2: Shaheer Sheikh Accidentally Reveals Ankita Lokhande’s Marriage Plans; Actress Reacts

Ankita Lokhande is dating Vicky Jain for quite some time now. The couple posts some adorable pictures of themselves on social media. Fans are eagerly waiting for their marriage, however, Ankita and Vicky have not yet opened up about their wedding plans.

Amidst all, Ankita Lokhande's upcoming web show, Pavitra Rishta 2's co-star Shaheer Sheikh recently spilt the beans about her marriage plans. In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor accidentally revealed that she is getting married to Vicky Jain soon.

During an interaction, when she was asked about her plans after Pavitra Rishta 2, she laughed and said that she doesn't have anything to do after the show. At that moment, Shaheer interrupted her and said, "Come on, you're getting married." After hearing Shaheer's statement, Ankita was seen flustered and asked him to keep quiet.

The actress said, "Shut up, Shaheer, are you mad? Shut up, shut up, shut up, no no nothing like that." Later, Shaheer Sheikh said, "I have no idea, can you please wipe that off." To which, Ankita added, "I am not doing anything. I'm starting something from February."

Talking about Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, the couple shares a strong bond of love with each other. Their pictures and videos often get viral on social media. In her latest Instagram post, Ankita called Vicky the best person. She captioned the romantic video as, "The best person come unexpectedly."

On the professional front, Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The actress has featured in shows like Pavitra Rishta, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, Comedy Circus, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Ek Thhi Naayka, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and so on. She also made her Bollywood debut with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.