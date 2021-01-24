Pavitra Rishta Actor Karan Veer Mehra Ties The Knot With Actress Nidhi V Seth In Delhi

Pavitra Rishta actor Karan Veer Mehra got married to actress Nidhi V Seth in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Delhi on Sunday afternoon. The ceremony took place in a gurudwara with family members and close friends in attendance. The actor looked dapper in a traditional sherwani and paired it with a turban. Nidhi, on the other hand, was seen in an off white and pink coloured embroidered lehenga.

Karan Veer's friends' and actor couple Indraneil Sengupta, Barkha Bisht and Shivshakti Sachdev were among the guests who attended the nuptials. The newlyweds will be following up the traditional ceremony with a dinner at a hotel in the city.

Karan had earlier shared with TOI that they would also be holding a grand reception in Mumbai. “We have invited only 30 guests for the shaadi, but we plan to hold a reception in Mumbai for our friends, who won’t be able to attend the wedding,” he said.

For the unversed, Karan and Nidhi were dating each other for a few years before they decided to walk down the aisle. The couple's mehendi and haldi ceremony were held on January 22 followed by the Sangeet ceremony on January 23. The duo had shared a few pictures and videos on their social media handles and looked adorable together.

