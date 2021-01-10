Pavitra Rishta Fame Amit Sarin And Family Test Positive For COVID-19

TV actor Amit Sarin, who has been a part of many shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Pavitra Rishta has tested positive for COVID-19. Sarin, who relocated to Los Angeles a few years ago, has informed that his wife Vineesha and two kids have also contracted the deadly virus in a video post on social media.

Amit spoke about his family's health with IANS and said, "It has been six days now Vineesha, the kids and I have tested positive. Mentally, it was a jolt initially, but the good thing was that we were asymptomatic. And that is the silver lining."

He went on to add, "We have immediately boosted our intake of vitamin C, D and zinc. We are having lots of water and fresh vegetarian food. This will definitely help us overcome the deadly virus. Though we have developed antibodies naturally without a vaccine and won't be infectious to others, but we are not going to take that for granted and follow the rules by wearing a mask, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distancing till we are vaccinated."

Amit who was last seen on the small screen in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins is currently producing a film titled Tiger Heart. He has also posted a video of his son getting tested for the virus whilst stating that he is proud of his kids. Take a look!

