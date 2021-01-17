Pavitra Rishta Fame Karan Veer Mehra Is All Set To Tie The Knot With Nidhi V Seth On January 24

Karan Veer Mehra is all set to tie the knot with actress Nidhi V Seth on January 24 in his hometown, Delhi. The duo will get married in a gurdwara and plan on following it up with an intimate dinner with close friends. The Pavitra Rishta actor spoke with TOI and said, “We have invited only 30 guests for the shaadi, but we plan to hold a reception in Mumbai for our friends, who won’t be able to attend the wedding.”

Nidhi also spoke and added, “We had shortlisted a few dates, including one in December. However, we wanted 2020 out of our lives and hence, settled for January 2021. We checked online and found that January 24 was an auspicious date. I realised that I am not shooting on that day, and that was another reason we zeroed in on this date (laughs!).”

The couple first met in 2008, during the shoot of a commercial but did not in touch. Karan reveals that they met again at a gym three years ago and starting talking. The actor shares, “She asked me what I was up to, and when I replied that I had just turned producer, she expressed a desire to work on my show. I wanted her to be a part of the show and asked my writers to sketch a role for a new entry. A month later, I asked her to be a part of the series. All I can say is that I was focused, persistent and charming.”

On being quizzed about what made him fall in love with her, he said, “She completes me and I know that she feels the same about me. We hardly say 'I love you’ to each other, we always say, 'I love us’.”

For the unversed, Karan was previously married to his childhood friend, Devika and got divorced in 2019. On the work front, he was last seen in Sony SAB’s Tera Kya Hoga Alia.

ALSO READ: Jasmin Bhasin Says She's In Love & Doesn't Mind Getting Married To Aly; Adds That Her Parents Are Okay With It

ALSO READ: Avinash Sachdev & Palak Purswani To Get Married Next Year