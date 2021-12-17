Pawandeep Rajan & Arunita Kanjilal's Song ‘Fursat’ is Magical; Fans Love Indian Idol 12 Winner & Chitra's Jodi

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's much-talked about music video 'Fursat' was released yesterday (December 16). The second sound track directed by Raj Surani is produced by Octopus Entertainment and co-Produced by Nitesh Devpal. The melodious music is given by Kashi Kashyap and the beautiful lyrics is penned by Arafat Mehmood and Mukesh Mishra. While it is sung by the popular musical pair Pawandeep and Arunita, it features the gorgeous south actor Chitra Shukla opposite the Indian Idol 12 winner.

The music video is based on a story of expressing and proving love through singing which will resonate with everyone who has gone through a romantic journey. Just like the first song 'Manzoor Dil', this too is magical. Although ardent AruDeep fans missed the Indian Idol 12's popular pair, many loved the new jodi of Pawandeep and Chitra.

Viewers are all praise for Arunita and Pawandeep's beautiful voices, and Chitra and Pawandeep's acting and chemistry in the song.

Take a look at a few (YouTube) comments on the song!

Parvinder Kaur Gill: Nothing better than starting your morning with Pawan's voice.

Sunil Chaudhari: Jabardast Voice of Pawan and Arunita. Chitra also do good acting.

Bharat Rai: Another magic created by Raj Surani. A musical masterpiece. Pawan in Raj's younger age avatar. Chitra absolute delight to watch. Foot stamping music. Lyrics worded by master word smith. Cinematography and colour grading out of this world. I was counting seconds for the release. Worth waiting for. Be proud of yourself. Cheers 👍.

Sushma Rana: Tears rolling out from my eyes, his singing is so soulful, there is a deep pain of a lover boy wrapped in a strong romantic mood! what a singing, you are out of this world my dear Pawanu, we expect you soon in Kathmandu for your live concert!

Sajal Sarkar: Oh! What a lovely voice both of pawandeep and Arunita.love from Bangladesh. ❤️❤️.

Nishat right Eeasmin: I love your voice arunita...you are great.

Tanish Dwivedi: Pawandeep never fails to amaze us..he is the powerhouse of talent.

