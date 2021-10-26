Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Md Danish & Sayali Kamble - The Magnificent Four To Perform In London

Indian Idol is perfect platform for budding singers, and this has been proved as Season 12's winner Pawandeep Rajan, runner-up Arunita Kanjilal and their co-contestants- Sayali Kamble and Danish Mohammad will be performing at London. All the four of them are off to London for their first-ever international tour. They shared pictures and videos on their social media accounts.

The Indian Idol 12 finalists will be seen entertaining viewers with the UK tour which is called 'The Magnificent Four'. They will be performing across the UK including four shows in London and one each in Leeds and Leicester from October 29 to November 7. Apparently, November 5's concert's tickets have already been sold out! It is touted to be one of the biggest Asian UK tours.On October 29 at The Biltmore Hotel, Mayfair at 8.30 pm; October 30 at The SSE Arena, Wembley London at 7 pm; October 31, at Morningside Arena, Leicester at 7 pm; November 5 at Blueroom, London; November 6 at Troxy London at 8 pm and November 7 at First Direct Arena Leeds at 7 pm.Recently, Md Danish shared a video and captioned it as, "Indian Idols The Flight ✈️ will Take off For London Mohd Danish | Pawadeep."

Post Indian Idol 12, all contestants are busy with their projects and are going places! Among the finalists, Pawandeep and Arunita have been grabbing headlines for one or the other reasons. The duo's music video 'Manzoor Dil' was released recently and the song has been a huge hit. The duo had also performed at Sony TV's popular show Bade Achhe Lagthe Hai, during Ram and Priya's wedding festivities.