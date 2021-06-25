Payal Rohatgi Arrested For Threatening Society’s Chairperson On WhatsApp In Ahmedabad

Actress Payal Rohatgi was recently arrested by Ahmedabad Police for reportedly threatening her society's chairperson on WhatsApp and social media. According to a Zee News report, a doctor named Parag Shah filed a complaint against Payal at the Satellite Police Station in Ahmedabad. Notably, Parag, who is a member of the society, mentioned in the complaint that the Bigg Boss 2 fame hurled abuses at the chairperson on social media and used derogatory language in society's WhatsApp group.

Parag also alleged that Payal Rohatgi threatened to break legs of anyone who argued with her. The doctor further stated that the Plan actress got into a verbal spat over a common plot used as a playing area. She allegedly had arguments with her society members as well. Based on Dr Parag Shah's complaint, Payal was arrested by the Ahmedabad Police. The cops have already begun medical tests of the actress.

For the unversed, Payal Rohatgi has been landing in trouble for her controversial statements. Earlier in 2020, she had slammed actress-politician Jaya Bachchan for her Rajya Sabha speech. Apart from that, because of her abusive tweets and content on Twitter, her account was also suspended by the microblogging site twice last year.

Talking about her career, Payal Rohatgi started her career as a model and participated in Femina Miss India Pageant in 2000. She has also won the title of Supermodel Miss Tourism World. The actress has featured in movies like 36 China Town, Dil Kabaddi, Plan and so on. Apart from that, she had also participated in shows like Nach Baliye 7 and Bigg Boss 2. Notably, Payal is in a relationship with wrestler Sangram Singh since 2011.