Pearl V Puri Arrested For An Alleged Rape & Molestation Case?

Pearl V Puri, who was seen in popular shows like Naagin and Bepanah Pyaar, has apparently been arrested by Mumbai Police along with five others in Vasai in connection with the rape of a minor.



Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar, was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "He has been remanded to police custody and booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act."

Pearl's Naagin 3 co-star Anita Hassanandani has spoke in support of the actor and says she knows him and it can not be true. She shared a picture snapped with Pearl and wrote, "Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I'm sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri. #ISTANDWITHPEARL."

Ishk Par Zor Nahi's Shagun Sharma Is Affected By Death Threats; Says She's Hesitant To Do Negative Role Again

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's Saumya Tandon Reacts To Reports Of Using Fake ID To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Adhvik Mahajan commented on Anita's post, "Totally Agree 👍"