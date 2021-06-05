    For Quick Alerts
      Pearl V Puri Arrested For An Alleged Rape & Molestation Case?

      Pearl V Puri, who was seen in popular shows like Naagin and Bepanah Pyaar, has apparently been arrested by Mumbai Police along with five others in Vasai in connection with the rape of a minor.

      Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar, was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "He has been remanded to police custody and booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act."

      Pearl's Naagin 3 co-star Anita Hassanandani has spoke in support of the actor and says she knows him and it can not be true. She shared a picture snapped with Pearl and wrote, "Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I'm sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri. #ISTANDWITHPEARL."

      Adhvik Mahajan commented on Anita's post, "Totally Agree 👍"

