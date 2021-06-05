Pearl V Puri Arrested For An Alleged Rape & Molestation Case?
Pearl
V
Puri,
who
was
seen
in
popular
shows
like
Naagin
and
Bepanah
Pyaar,
has
apparently
been
arrested
by
Mumbai
Police
along
with
five
others
in
Vasai
in
connection
with
the
rape
of
a
minor.
Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar, was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "He has been remanded to police custody and booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act."
Pearl's Naagin 3 co-star Anita Hassanandani has spoke in support of the actor and says she knows him and it can not be true. She shared a picture snapped with Pearl and wrote, "Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I'm sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. Love you @pearlvpuri. #ISTANDWITHPEARL."
Adhvik Mahajan commented on Anita's post, "Totally Agree 👍"