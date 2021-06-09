Pearl V Puri's Bail Plea To Be Heard On Friday; Divya Khosla Reveals He Was On The Verge To Sign A Big Film

Pearl V Puri, who was arrested by Waliv Police on June 4, 2021 for alleged rape of a minor girl, was sent to 14-day judicial custody. As per HT report, the actor's bail plea will be heard by Aditi Kadam, sessions judge, Vasai on Friday (June 11).

Sanjay Kumar Patil, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Commissionerate, said that the incident allegedly took place at a filming site in Naigaon, Vasai in October 2019. The report also revealed that the defence counsel of Pearl said before the court that the minor did not mention about sexual assault, but the police have medical report of the victim.

Meanwhile, Divya Khosla Kumar had shared a note in which she had mentioned that she has been getting comments on trying to be the judge herself in Pearl V Puri's case. She also added that Pearl is ready to fight the case and prove his innocence, but for that he has to get bail.

She also revealed to Spotboye, how this case has spoiled everything for Pearl. She added that he was on the verge of signing a big film, but now everything is lost. She said, "It's a very serious charge, and it will have far-reaching repercussions on Pearl's career. He was just starting out in life. Television had given him stardom. And I can tell you, he was on the verge of signing a very big film. Now everything is lost."

Divya Khosla Kumar Supports Pearl V Puri; Netizens Slam Celebs & Trend Justice Over Celeb Privilege

Divya said that Pearl lost his father sometime ago and his mother is not well, and she cries asking for help. The actress added that she feels helpless and angry. She further added that she knows Pearl very well; he is a good human being, sincere, hardworking and doesn't deserve this. She added that it is the 'frightening side of the #MeToo movement whereby a man's career and reputation are destroyed, families are ruined'.

Nia Sharma & Devoleena Bhattacharjee Apologise To Each Other After Their Twitter War Over Pearl V Puri's Case

Divya concluded by saying, "These are simple god-fearing people from Agra who have no clue as to how to tackle the situation. I am glad Ekta Kapoor spoke up for Pearl. More people need to come forward in his support, because I truly believe he is innocent. What is being done to him by some vested interests is horrific. It should not happen to anyone. In this case, I know Pearl and I am convinced he can't do something so awful. He is being used to settle scores."