Pearl V Puri & Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actors Bag Make Earth Green Again (MEGA) Achievers Awards (PICS)

Recently, the Make Earth Green Again MEGA Foundation, an environmentally conscious organisation, had organised and hosted the Make Earth Green Again MEGA Achievers Awards, which recognised and lauded celebrities who took a stand for environmental and humanitarian activism. Several celebrities and dignitaries attended the event.

Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri was honoured by The Make Earth Green Again (MEGA) achievers award for animal activism as he was seen organising and mobilising a food donation drive for stray animals. The actor also owns NGO named PVP (People vith Planet), which mainly focuses on providing shelter and welfare of stray dogs.

The actor shared a few pictures from the ceremony and revealed that the award is very close to his heart. He also urged people to be a 'good human being'. He wrote, "No matter who we are , what We do , which religion we belong to , our first religion is HUMANITY I always say if you want to succeed in life , first and foremost you have to be a good human being."

He further wrote, "This award is very very close to my heart ❤️ coz this is the first time I've got an award for being a good human being!! And an animal lover . We being humans , the most intelligent beings, we should always help strays , and other animals in need coz they are not capable of earning food for themselves so, we should provide them . In fact We should also help people in need , who are not able to take care of themselves or their families we should take care of them."

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's producers Sanjay Kohli and Binaifer Kohli also bagged unique awards at the event.

The producers along with the actors of the show- Shubhangi Atre and Rohitashv Gour won the Amazing Laughter Therapists Who Spread Green Footprint award.

Shubhangi shared a few pictures snapped with her Binaifer and Rohitashv and wrote, "Bhabhijii ghar par hai " is a Laughter Therepy Any doubt???😎😎 Thankuu Audience "Sahi Show pakde hain"!!! #bhabhijigharparhain #bestshowever."

