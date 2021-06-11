Pearl V Puri Case: Family Member Of Victim’s Mother Issues Statement; Read Here

TV actor Pearl V Puri's rape and molestation case has been taking several twists. For the unversed, the actor is in judicial custody for allegedly molesting and raping a minor girl on the sets of his show, Bepanah Pyaar. He has been charged under IPC Section 376 AB and POCSO Act. Recently, the victim's father had shared a statement through his lawyer and stated that his daughter identified the accused. However, the victim's mother had earlier stated that her estranged husband is creating all the mess to malign her image by using their daughter.

Now, Aarti Puri, a family member of victim's mother shared a statement on her Instagram handle and revealed some shocking stories regarding the case. Her note stated, "Dear all, We as victim's mother's extended family would like to let you all know that she has been in an extremely toxic marriage for 10 years and does not have her daughter also since 2 years. We including victim's mother support Pearl Puri and hope that justice is out soon." (sic)

Aarti further stated that the victim's mother had been fighting for her daughter's custody and this case could indirectly help her husband to gain the minor's custody. "Victim's mother has been fighting for her daughter's custody for a long time now and here her husband creates this whole mess and blame game and eventually finds a devious way of damaging her reputation in front of the judicial system so that she does not get the custody of her child."

The family member of the victim's mother further added, "She is totally shattered and shall find her ground to come out in the open. She needs your support fully as she herself supports Pearl Puri because Pearl is innocent. She also understands that Pearl has been unnecessarily framed and is all out to support him. Please help her. She needs it desperately. This is one of the cheapest screenplays ever written by her husband. We definitely believe that eventually, the truth will prevail perhaps now she (victim's mother) needs as much support as Pearl deserves."

Well, the victim's parents' statements are contradicting. Divya Khosla Kumar had said that the couple's fight is affecting Pearl V Puri's career, as he was about to sign a big Bollywood film.

For the unversed, TV actors have been supporting Pearl and started a campaign on social media with the hashtag #IStandWithPearl. His bail plea will be heard by the Vasai court today (June 11, 2021), and his fans are looking forward to the verdict.

