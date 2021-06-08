Pearl V Puri Case: Nia Sharma And Devoleena Bhattacharjee Engage In War Of Words On Twitter

Actor Pearl V Puri, who is currently under 14-day judicial custody, after being arrested by Vasai Police for allegedly raping and molesting a minor girl on the sets of a show. Ever since the news came out, several TV celebs like Ekta Kapoor, Nia Sharma and others extended their support to Bepanah Pyaarr actor. However, Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently slammed those celebs who supported Pearl and asked them to go on a hunger strike instead of sharing tweets on Twitter.

Well, Devoleena Bhattacharjee's comment didn't go down well with Nia Sharma as she addressed her as 'Didi' (elder sister) and pointed out that people can't go on strike or do a candle march for Pearl due to the pandemic. The actress even mocked her dancing skills and asked her to practice more.

Nia tweeted, "Didi ko koi bata do dharna and candle march nahi kar sakte pandemic hai abhi bhi. Also Didi needs to practice her dance before she makes those pathetic dance reels thinking she's nailing them."

Interestingly, Devoleena Bhattacharjee too hit her back with a strong reaction on Twitter. She addressed Nia Sharma 'Choti' (younger sister) and took a dig at her photoshoot skills. She also stated that Nia might have reacted to articles without checking the truth or facts.

In a couple of tweets, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress wrote, "Please Choti ko koi bato do sirf fashion skills dikhane se koi insaan nahi banta hai.Acchi soch aur acche dil ki zarurat hoti hai jiski kami dikh rahi hai.And whether i nailed my reels or no let my fans decide.Yahan pe bhi judge ban gayee.Rather focus on your photoshoots."

"And waise all my tweets were for those who are abusing,trolling & cursing ,naming the 7 yrs old girl a gold digger.Mirchi choti ko kyun lagi?Or May be she is one of them who reacts reading articles without checking the truth & facts," (sic) she added.

Looks like the Pearl V Puri case has divided not only netizens, but also celebs. Now, let's see what will be the court's decision in the next hearing.

