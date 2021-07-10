Pearl V Puri Celebrates His Birthday In An Orphanage; Makes First Public Appearance After Bail

Pearl V Puri, the popular actor is celebrating his birthday today (July 10, Saturday). Unlike the previous years, the Naagin 3 actor chose to celebrate his birthday in an orphanage this year. Pearl V Puri was spotted visiting the St Catherine Orphanage in Andheri today, thus making his first public appearance after getting bail.

The actor was spotted by the paparazzi in the evening, during his visit to the orphanage. In the videos that have been going viral on social media, Pearl V Puri is seen having a conversation with the journalists stationed at the location. He also thanked the paparazzi for the birthday wishes with folded hands. Pearl is seen in simple attire, with a white kurta paired with blue jeans and sliders.

Watch the video here:

Video Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

If the reports are to be believed, Pearl V Puri had a simple birthday celebration in the St Catherine Orphanage of Andheri and donated essential goods and food items. The grapevine suggests that the Bepanah Pyaar actor has decided to stay away from a lavish birthday celebration this year, as he is going through a tough phase in his personal life.

To the unversed, Pearl V Puri was arrested under the POSCO act last month, for allegedly raping a minor girl. According to the police investigation team, the actor raped the minor daughter of his co-star during the shooting of the popular show Bepanah Pyaar, when she visited the sets. Pearl V Puri was initially sent to judicial custody for 14 days but was later granted bail.