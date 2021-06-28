Pearl V Puri Finally Breaks His Silence Over Alleged Rape Case: I Was Overnight Made To Feel Like A Criminal

Pearl V Puri grabbed headlines after he got arrested for alleged rape of a minor girl. After being denied bail twice and spending over a week in judicial custody, he was later granted bail by Sessions Court. Several celebrities had supported the actor and demanded justice. His designer-friend Rashmi Aarya had recently said that Pearl is in a state of shock.

Finally, the actor has now broken his silence over the same. In his latest post that he shared on his Instagram account, he revealed how he has been going through a tough time since past few months.

He wrote, "Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my Nani ma a few months back, then on her 17th day, I lost my dad, post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. The last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare."

Pearl V Puri Case: Actor's Friend Rashmi Reveals He Is Still In Shock; Says 'Truth Will Come Out Soon'

Pearl further revealed that he was made to feel like a criminal overnight, which made him helpless. He added, "I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother's cancer treatment, shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless."

Pearl V Puri Case: Victim's Mother Named As Co-Accused; Karishma & Asmita React To Pearl Being Granted Bail

The Bepanah Pyaar actor thanked his fans for all their love, support and keeping faith in him. Pearl concluded by writing, "I am still numb... but I felt it's time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who've showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am a firm believer in 'Satyamev Jayate'. I trust in the Law, judiciary of my country and God up there. Please keep your duas coming!"

He captioned the note as, "I feel blessed to have each one of y'all thankyou for being my biggest strength 🙏🏽🤍 #teampvp."

From Divya Khosla Kumar, who has been supporting the actor since the beginning, to Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya and Anita Hassanandani, everyone extended their support and sent love to the actor.