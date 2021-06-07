Pearl V Puri’s Co-Star Rishina Kandhari Says ‘I Do Take POCSO Very Seriously’

Popular TV actor Pearl V Puri is in 14-day judicial custody after getting arrested for allegedly raping and molesting a minor girl on the sets of a TV show. He has been charged under Section 376 of the IPC & POCSO Act. Ever since the Bepanah Pyaarr actor got arrested for such a serious crime, many TV celebs are extending support for him and saying that he can't do such acts.

Producer Ekta Kapoor also stated on Instagram that she has voice notes of her conversation with the victim's actress-mother, who clearly said that Pearl V Puri is innocent and her estranged husband is creating trouble for him just to avenge her (the girl's mother). Well, a voice note got leaked on social media, however, a police officer has clearly said that they have evidence against Pearl.

Amidst all, Pearl V Puri's Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha co-star Rishina Kandhari came out in support of the actor and said that he has always been well-behaved with girls on the sets. The actress told Spotboye, "It's extremely unfortunate to hear something about someone who you have worked with. I remember how he treated everyone on the sets of our show Naagarjuna and his conduct was up to the mark with female co-stars. Thus, I don't think that he is what people are making out of him."

Ekta Kapoor Comes Out In Support Of Pearl V Puri; Says 'Girl's Mother Said To Me- Pearl Is Innocent'

Apart from that, Rishina also stated that she takes the act very seriously and is hoping to know the truth behind this matter. She said, "I too have a daughter and I do take POCSO very seriously. I've worked with many child actors in the past and I, myself have been very protective about them and their safety, if our industry would've been unsafe, we wouldn't have worked so comfortably staying within our boundaries. Really hope that the truth sees the light and no innocent is punished."

Pearl V Puri Case: Ekta Kapoor's Audio Tape With Victim's Mother Leaked; Puri To Undergo RT-PCR Test

Well, many celebs and fans have started trending the hashtag #IStandWithPearl on social media. Now, they are waiting for the next hearing of the court.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.