Pinjara Khubsurti Ka To Go Off-Air In August 2021: Report

Colors' show Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, starring Saahil Uppal and Riya Sharma in the lead roles, was in the news for its most-talked-about leap. For the unversed, the show took a leap of 20 years, after which the key characters were shown in different avatars. However, fans are not loving the leap sequence. Hence, the makers have reportedly decided to take Pinjara Khubsurti Ka off-air next month.

Yes, you read that right! A source close to the show informed Times of India, "The show is winding up, as it couldn't generate the ratings required to sustain. Besides, we feel that we have exhausted the story and don't wish to drag it unnecessarily." The report further suggests that it will go off-air on August 6, 2021, after completing a run of almost one year. Notably, the actors and makers have not yet confirmed about the same.

Talking about its leap, the lead characters Omkar (Saahil Uppal) and Mayura (Riya Sharma) have taken rebirth with the same name but different financial backgrounds. Unlike the previous version, Omkar is shown as a middle-class boy, whereas Mayura is shown as a rich princess.

Well, the makers had introduced a reincarnation track to engage the audience but they failed to do the same. Talking about the show, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka also stars Jaya Bhattacharya, Karan Vohra, Iqbal Azad, Shruti Ulfat, Abhishek Malik and many others.