Piya Valecha Not Happy With Abrupt Ending Of Her Character in Choti Sarrdaarni; Talks About Her Role In Imlie

Piya Valecha made a comeback to small screen after two-year gap with Colors' popular show Choti Sarrdaarni. She had high hopes on her track in the show, but it didn't shape up as was promised to her and her track wound up abruptly recently. The actress is not happy with the same and wished that her track ended properly.

However, she said that there is no bad blood between her and the makers, and hopes to collaborate with them on another projects.



She was quoted by TOI as saying, "I had huge expectations from my track in the show and it started on a high note. However, a few days later, it started slipping and wasn't shaping up the way it was narrated. I shot for the show for two months. My track ended abruptly just a couple of days before I was signed for Imlie (on November 28). I wish it had ended properly, as I feel that an actor is cast on the basis of her last project. So, it was indeed disappointing. Having said that, there is no bad blood between the makers and me. Tracks in TV shows change overnight on the basis of the audience's feedback and ratings. I hope to collaborate with the makers on another project soon."

The actress has already started shooting for her show Imlie and had shared a few pictures on her Instagram stories. About her new show and her bond with the lead actress of Imlie, Sumbul Touqeer, she said, "I play an actress, who comes to promote my film. My path crosses with the protagonist and how it changes her life is something to watch out for. I am having a great time on the set. I have bonded really well with Sumbul Touqeer (Imlie). She is warm, sweet, and a fine artist."

Imlie SPOILER: Piya Valecha Roped In To Spice Up The Show!

Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya At 8th Spot; Bhagya Lakshmi Out, Choti Sarrdaarni Returns To Top 10

Piya doesn't mind entering a show midway even if it's a cameo appearance, but doesn't want to sit at home waiting for her dream role. She wants to do meaningful characters, even if it's not a part of the principal cast, and wants the entry and exit of her character should be well-defined. She doesn't want to just stand in a corner draped in a beautiful sari for the sake of being seen.