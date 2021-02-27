Pooja Gor Opens Up About Returning With Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, Shares BTS Picture With Arhaan Behll

Popular show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya starring Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll is all set to return with its second season on Star Bharat. The cast and crew have already started shooting for the drama in Prayagraj.

Pooja Gor aka Pratigya recently took to her Instagram account and shared a BTS picture with Arhaan, where they are seen rehearsing their dialogues for a scene. The actress shared the pic and wrote, “Déjà Vu? #backtothegrind #pratigya2 #krishnapratigya #mkap2 (sic).” Take a look!

For the unversed, Pooja will be returning to the small screen after 6 long years. The actress who was last seen in Ek Nayi Umeed Roshni, recently opened up about her comeback with Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2.

Pooja told TOI, “I’m both excited and nervous. Excited because this is my baby, this was my show. It doesn’t even feel like we are making a comeback because all these years, Pratigya’s reruns have been on air on different channels and we’ve received a lot of love. I didn’t even realise that so many years had passed. I’m nervous because it’s a big responsibility to bring back a popular show. Also, a little nervousness is always there when you start a new project, but overall, I am super excited.”

For the uninitiated, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya was an extremely well-received show of Star Plus that premiered back in 2009. The popular drama series had a very good run for nearly 3 years and went off the air in 2012. The new season is being produced by Rajan Shahi along with Pearl Grey as the creative producer.

ALSO READ: Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2: Chetan Jumps Into Car As Swarm Of Bees Attack; Around 10 Technicians Injured

ALSO READ: Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya To Return With A New Season On Star Bharat; Is Being Produced By Rajan Shahi