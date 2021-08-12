Post Indian Idol 12, Aditya Narayan To Host Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, His First Ever Show As Anchor

Taking forward a legacy of over 25 years, Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been successful in unearthing some of the most prominent stars of the music fraternity including Shreya Ghoshal, Kunal Ganjawala, Kamal Khan, Amanat Ali, Raja Hassan, Sanjeevani and Bela Shende, amongst many others. After the enormous success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs last year, Zee TV is back with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality franchise that has not only stayed relevant to music lovers over the years but constantly evolved with the times - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

The new season promises to provide a sea of opportunities to the most aspiring singers across the nation. Giving them a chance to exhibit their talent, honing their skills and preparing them for a career in the world of music will be the show's judges, Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan. The latest on the show is that the energetic and charming singer-anchor Aditya Narayan will be seen turning host for the upcoming season.

Aditya will be seen returning to the platform of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa after his last stint in 2018. Similar to Shankar and Vishal, he was quite ecstatic at making his return and described it to be more like a feeling of 'coming back home.’ Delighted to be hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa again this year, Aditya Narayan mentioned, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is like a homecoming for me. It’s a show that I have been associated with for a really long time and the stage is just like home to me. I have hosted nearly seven seasons of this show, right from 2007 to 2018. When I was just about 18 years old, my first ever job in the television industry was with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Since then, I have come a long way and I feel hosting the show with this season’s judges will surely be an exciting experience."

Talking about this season's judges, he further added, "If I recall correctly, Himesh sir and Vishal sir were also a part of the first season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa that I hosted. Back then, I was really nervous performing in front of them. Although I am still a tad bit nervous considering I have always looked up to them as musicians, it feels wonderful to work alongside them since we have developed a great relationship over the years. While I absolutely adore HR and share a great bond with Vishu sir, I have immense respect for Shankar ji who I have also worked with in the 2009 season. I believe that all the three judges of this season make a wonderful combination, and they are arguably one the finest composers of the current times. In fact, they have a great sense of humour as well, which I feel is an equally important factor to be considered while creating a globally popular show. I always consider it as an honour to share the stage with them.”

Talking about how he plans to balance his time between Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Zee Comedy Show, Aditya said, “Maintaining the balance wouldn’t be that difficult because hosting is something that comes naturally to me now and I have dabbled in comedy in the past too, so I am not really out of my comfort zone, I'm in my element. Both the shows require their own set of days and working with Zee TV for both of them definitely makes it a whole lot simpler. I am just glad to be back on Zee TV and to be associated with not just one, but two of their shows. I feel it’s a very wholesome experience for me as an artist because I get to essay the best of comedy and music reality.”