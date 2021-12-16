Prabhat Chaudhary Quits Nima Denzongpa After Suffering Major Injury On The Sets; Raghav Thakur Replaces Him

Prabhat Chaudhary, who played the role of Paras in the Colors TV show, Nima Denzongpa, has quit the show after suffering a major injury while shooting for a fight sequence on the sets of the show. Let us tell you, he will be replaced by actor Raghav Thakur. Prabhat is indeed feeling helpless as his injury was quite severe.

The actor recently had a candid conversation with India Forums, in which he opened about his injury and shared his feeling about leaving Nima Denzongpa. Prabhat Chaudhary said, "Actually, I shot for a fight sequence for Nima Denzongpa on 30th September. It wasn't an elaborated one, it was quite a simple one but as they say 'kuch bura hona hai toh hokar rahega' and I suffered from a major jerk because of the sequence. The pain escalated the next day and I travelled back to my hometown. The doctors asked me to take complete bed rest."

Prabhat further stated that he cares for his health, hence, he decided to quit the show. He said, "I wouldn't blame the production house as they did wait for me for a long period of time. Doctors have suggested bed rest for another 30 days and the production house, obviously, can't wait for that long. The set is in Naigaon and I don't want to risk my health as I believe that health is wealth. It is surely unfortunate but I'm certain that I will be back stronger."

Let us tell you, Prabhat Chaudhary has also acted in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. Talking about Nima Denzongpa, the show stars Surabhi Das, Akshay Kelkar, Usha Naik, Sharmila Shinde, Sushmita Singh, Sonakshi Batra, Sukanya Baruah, Sneh Mirani, Chitrali Rode, Abhishek Mohan Gaikwad and others in key roles.