Pracheen Chauhan Is Devastated After Molestation Charges Filed Against Him; Says 'It's A False Case'

After Pearl V Puri, Pracheen Chauhan was arrested for alleged molestation. The actor, who was seen in popular shows like Kutumb and Kasautii Zindagii Kay was arrested by police on July 2 for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old woman. He was presented in front of the Borivali court on Saturday (July 3) afternoon and was later granted bail. Now the actor has broken his silence regarding the case.

When Spotboye asked his side of the story, the actor said that he is devastated and the case is false. He also added that he will be releasing a statement soon.

Pracheen was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I don't want to talk about the matter right now as I am devastated and I need to speak to my lawyer also before I comment on the matter. For now, I can just say obviously it's a false case and I will be telling the real story very soon by releasing an official statement."

The actor also said that when he has full clarity on the case, he will tell what is the true story.

It has to be recalled that post his arrest, Prakash Bele, Senior PI Kurar Village Police Station, Malad (East) had told a leading daily that the complainant along with a friend was invited by the accused to his residence on June 30, and the accused was drunk and touched her inappropriately.

Apart from Kutumb and KZK, Pracheen had worked in Sindoor Tere Naam Ka, Havan and Saat Phere to name a few. He recently made a comeback with Shaadi Mubarak, which went off-air in April 2021.

