Pracheen Chauhan Of Shaadi Mubarak Arrested Under Molestation Charges: Report

Pracheen Chauhan, who was last seen in Manav Gohil-starrer Shaadi Mubarak has reportedly been arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly molesting a girl. According to the TellyChakkar report, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor was arrested in Malad and has been charged under sections 354, 342, 323, 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code. More details on the case are yet to be revealed.

Let us tell you, Pracheen Chauhan has featured in several TV shows such as Kutumb, Love Marriage, Kuchh Jhuki Palkain, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Sindoor Tere Naam Ka, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Havan, Chotti Bahu, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and so on. The 42-year-old actor is currently seen in a web series Pyar Ka Punch.

Earlier, TV actor Pearl V Puri was arrested for allegedly raping and molesting a minor girl on the sets of his TV show. The actor was booked under Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. He was under police custody for almost 10 days. Later, the Vasai Court granted him bail. When Pearl had got arrested, many TV celebs came out in support of the Naagin actor and started a campaign on social media.

