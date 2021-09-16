Pratibha Ranta Opens Up About Qurbaan Hua Going Off Air, Says ‘I Cried When I Shot The Last Scene’

Zee TV’s Qurbaan Hua, which stars Pratibha Ranta and Rajveer Singh in the lead roles, is all set to go off air on September 17. Pratibha, along with the cast and crew recently shot the last few scenes of the show. Now, the actress has opened up about how she felt on the last day on sets of the show, which launched in February 2020.

In an interview with TOI, Pratibha shared that she is sad that the beautiful journey has come to an end. She revealed that she couldn’t hold back her tears when it was time to shoot the last scene with the team.

She added that she is also thankful for the wonderful journey and said, “After I completed my studies, I got this show. This was my first television show and that too as a protagonist. When I had started with this show I knew nothing about the television industry. But now I am all groomed.”

The actress also shared that she can never forget the fact that the director of the show has done a lot for her. “My director has worked so much on me. I was someone who knew nothing but he helped me turn into an actor. There were times when I used to cry in my room because I couldn’t perform well and then he would come and make me understand that there are good days and bad,” added Pratibha

On being quizzed about her future plans, the actress revealed that she will be travelling to Manali, her hometown to relax for a bit. She then plans to start giving auditions soon and even wants to explore the OTT medium as well as she finds very challenging. However, she isn’t averse to doing television, but would also like to dabble in different mediums.